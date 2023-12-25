x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nara Rohit Sireesha Lella Pics
Nara Rohit Sireesha Lella Pics
Dimple Hayathi relaxing in secluded nature
Dimple Hayathi relaxing in secluded nature
Malvika Raaj’s beach Photoshoot
Malvika Raaj’s beach Photoshoot
Surabi Jyothi Sizzles In White Dress
Surabi Jyothi Sizzles In White Dress
Dushara Vijayan Royal Photoshoot
Dushara Vijayan Royal Photoshoot
Mouni Roy Glares In White Sarees
Mouni Roy Glares In White Sarees
Jennifer Siddique’s Photo Dump
Jennifer Siddique’s Photo Dump
Beetroot Health Benefits
Beetroot Health Benefits
Sanjeeda Shaikh Hot Look
Sanjeeda Shaikh Hot Look
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look
Sridevi vijaykumar Dussehra Celebrations
Sridevi vijaykumar Dussehra Celebrations
Amyra Dastur Festive Vibes
Amyra Dastur Festive Vibes
Riya Suman Festive Celebrations
Riya Suman Festive Celebrations
Malavika C Menon Gorgeous In Red
Malavika C Menon Gorgeous In Red
Ananya Panday’s No ESC Only CTRL
Ananya Panday’s No ESC Only CTRL
Jigra show time
Jigra show time
Nabha Natesh Devi Look
Nabha Natesh Devi Look
Raashii Khanna Navaratri Celebrations
Raashii Khanna Navaratri Celebrations
Disha Patani Dazzling Photo Shoot
Disha Patani Dazzling Photo Shoot
Madonna Sebastian glairs in black dress
Madonna Sebastian glairs in black dress
View all stories
Home > Movie News > NTR’s Devara Treat Loading

NTR’s Devara Treat Loading

Published on December 25, 2023 by

TRENDING

image
Naga Vamsi Exclusive Interview
image
Pawan Kalyan’s new deadline for Hari Hara Veera Mallu
image
Security beefed up for Salman Khan
image
Chiranjeevi & Nagarjuna at Thiruchur’s Kalyan Jewellers’ Navaratri festivities
image
The Murder of Baba Siddique: Unveiling Lawrence Bishnoi’s Criminal Past

NTR’s Devara Treat Loading

Spread the love

Young Tiger NTR is on a New Year break and he will holiday abroad along with his family. The shoot of his upcoming film Devara will resume next year. There are reports that the first glimpse with a short teaser unveiling the world of Devara will be out soon. The glimpse is expected to be out on January 8th or 9th and it would be attached with all the Sankranthi biggies in theatres. An official announcement will be made soon.

Koratala Siva is the director and Janhvi Kapoor is the lead lady in this high voltage actioner. Massive sets are constructed in Hyderabad and a major portion of the shoot happened in these sets. Anirudh is the music director and NTR Arts, Yuvasudha Arts are the producers. Devara is aimed for April 2024 release.

Next Salaar first weekend worldwide collections – All Time Top3 but … Previous Pooja Hegde all set for OTT Debut
else

TRENDING

image
Pawan Kalyan’s new deadline for Hari Hara Veera Mallu
image
Security beefed up for Salman Khan
image
Nara Rohit gets Engaged

Latest

image
Naga Vamsi Exclusive Interview
image
Pawan Kalyan’s new deadline for Hari Hara Veera Mallu
image
Security beefed up for Salman Khan
image
Chiranjeevi & Nagarjuna at Thiruchur’s Kalyan Jewellers’ Navaratri festivities
image
The Murder of Baba Siddique: Unveiling Lawrence Bishnoi’s Criminal Past

Most Read

image
The Murder of Baba Siddique: Unveiling Lawrence Bishnoi’s Criminal Past
image
‘Let’s say no to hatred and bad talk’ the key message from Alai Balai 2024
image
TDP Office Attack Case: AP Government Hands Over Investigation to CID

Related Articles

Nara Rohit Sireesha Lella Pics Dimple Hayathi relaxing in secluded nature Malvika Raaj’s beach Photoshoot Surabi Jyothi Sizzles In White Dress Dushara Vijayan Royal Photoshoot Mouni Roy Glares In White Sarees Jennifer Siddique’s Photo Dump Beetroot Health Benefits Sanjeeda Shaikh Hot Look Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look Sridevi vijaykumar Dussehra Celebrations Amyra Dastur Festive Vibes Riya Suman Festive Celebrations Malavika C Menon Gorgeous In Red Ananya Panday’s No ESC Only CTRL Jigra show time Nabha Natesh Devi Look Raashii Khanna Navaratri Celebrations Disha Patani Dazzling Photo Shoot Madonna Sebastian glairs in black dress