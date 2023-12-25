NTR’s Devara Treat Loading

Spread the love

Young Tiger NTR is on a New Year break and he will holiday abroad along with his family. The shoot of his upcoming film Devara will resume next year. There are reports that the first glimpse with a short teaser unveiling the world of Devara will be out soon. The glimpse is expected to be out on January 8th or 9th and it would be attached with all the Sankranthi biggies in theatres. An official announcement will be made soon.

Koratala Siva is the director and Janhvi Kapoor is the lead lady in this high voltage actioner. Massive sets are constructed in Hyderabad and a major portion of the shoot happened in these sets. Anirudh is the music director and NTR Arts, Yuvasudha Arts are the producers. Devara is aimed for April 2024 release.