Pooja Hegde all set for OTT Debut

Pooja Hegde is one of the busiest actress of Indian cinema. Though she lost couple of big opportunities in Telugu cinema, Pooja Hegde has been signing projects. As per the latest update, the top actress is all set to make her debut in the digital space very soon. R Ajay Gnanamuthu who directed films like Cobra, Demonte Colony and Imaikkaa Nodigal will direct this web series that will be produced by Netflix.

Netflix will make an official announcement about this project very soon and Pooja Hegde will be seen in the major role. The web series is said to be a horror thriller and the pre-production work is currently under process. Pooja Hegde is yet to announce her next Telugu film.