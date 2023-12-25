Three beauties locked for NBK’s Next

Spread the love

Nandamuri Balakrishna joined the sets of his upcoming film and a major schedule of the film got completed in Ooty. The film is directed by KS Ravindra (Bobby) and it is said to be a mass entertainer. The film will have three beauties and the makers are yet to make an official announcement. Urvashi Rautela, Chandini Chowdary and Sraddha Srinath are the beauties in this untitled film. There is no clarity about their prominence and who is paired beside Balayya. Urvashi Rautela will sure be seen in a glamorous role in this mass entertainer.

Sithara Entertainments are the producers and the team is in plans to release the film in the first half of 2024. Several top technicians are working for this film. Balayya is riding high with three back-to-back hits: Akhanda, Veerasimha Reddy and Bhagvanth Kesari.