Animal producer exposes the trend of Corporate Bookings in Bollywood

Pranay Reddy Vanga, the brother of Sandeep Reddy Vanga co-produced Animal featuring Ranbir Kapoor and the film did some fantastic business all over. During his recent interview, he exposed the trend of Corporate Bookings that is quite common in Bollywood. He said “The numbers announced for Animal are accurate numbers. Usually in Bollywood, they have a trend of corporate bookings which we haven’t done. Animal is yet to touch Rs 1000 crore mark” told Pranay Reddy Vanga.

Though he did not name any producer or filmmaker, he exposed the trend of Corporate Bookings in Hyderabad. Animal did fantastic business in North India, Telugu states, USA and Canada. Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna played the lead roles. T Series and Bhadrakali Pictures are the producers.