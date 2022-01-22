Still a TDP stronghold, but no constituency incharge for 18 months

This assembly constituency is in Chittoor, which is TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu’s home turf. But, today, the TDP has no leader who can take on the YSRCP. The former MLA, who lost the 2019 elections, has simply disappeared and is not accessible to the rank and file of the party. In fact, the constituency does not have even a constituency incharge for the last year-and-a-half.

We are talking about the once-strong citadel of Thamballapalle in Chittoor district. The district has been a TDP stronghold from the time the party was founded. But today, the constituency is all but reduced to a fiefdom of YSRCP strongman Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy. His brother Dwarakanath Reddy is the sitting MLA.

The TDP candidate Shankar Yadav was MLA from 2014 till 2019. During this period, he is said to have spent more time in Bengaluru than in the constituency. So, the party cadre opposed him in 2019. But, Chandrababu renominated him as the party candidate in 2019 too. He was swept away in the YSRCP wave in 2019. After his defeat, he has simply left for Bengaluru and said to be spending more time there.

Despite the best efforts of the YSRCP bosses, the TDP could win 16 sarpanch seats in the local body elections. This clearly shows that the party still has the support of the people. Sources say that if a worthy incharge is appointed, then the party would regain its lost position. As of now, the names of former MLA Lakshmi Devi and son of Nallari Kishore Kumar Reddy are doing rounds for the incharge post. It remains to be seen how the party regains its lost glory in Thamballapalle.