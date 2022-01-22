Cricketer Hanuma Vihari congratulates Nani’s ‘Shyam Singha Roy’ team

After Megastar Chiranjeevi, cricketer Hanuma Vihari has congratulated the entire team of director Rahul Sankrityan’s ‘Shyam Singha Roy’, featuring actors Nani and Sai Pallavi in the lead, even as the makers of the movie chose to release a deleted scene on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, Vihari said, “Late night show!!” and then added: “Very intriguing movie. Congratulations to the whole team of ‘Shyam Singha Roy’.”

The cricketer’s tweet is bound to delight the team even further as congratulatory messages are continuing to pour in for the team, ever since the film started streaming on Netflix on Friday.

Only a day ago, Megastar Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha met Nani in person and congratulated him for making a fine film.

Production house Niharika Entertainment, sharing a video clip of actor Chiranjeevi meeting Nani and congratulating, said: “Priceless Moments. Thanks a lot dear Mega star Chiranjeevi garu – Surekha garu for your kind words and lovely gesture. A heart warming moment for the entire team of ‘Shyam Singha Roy’.”

The team of ‘Shyam Singha Roy’ on Saturday, meanwhile, released a deleted scene from the film, much to the delight of actor Nani’s fans.