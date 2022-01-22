Eight months after Etela left, KCR is yet to fill ministerial vacancies

It has been almost eight months since Etela Rajender left the KCR cabinet. But, Telangana CM KCR has not yet filled the vacancy. Normally, KCR is known for his quick silver decisions and mercurial manners. His decisions usually leave everyone surprised and their seed leaves people baffled. But, for the first time, KCR has not taken a decision on filling the vacancy in the cabinet for over eight months and that is leaving many surprised.

On several occasions, KCR has promised ministerial berths to seniors like Gutta Sukhender Reddy, former minister Kadiyam Srihari and others. Even Banda Prakash, the Rajya Sabha MP, who was asked to become an MLC, is said to be expecting a ministerial berth. Also, his daughter Kalwakuntla Kavitha is also waiting for some ministerial post. But, despite the vacancy, KCR has not taken any decision so far.

There is also a talk that KCR might replace some of his ministers such as Gangula Kamalakar, Malla Reddy, Satyavati Rathod, Indrakaran Reddy, Puvvada Ajay and Vemula Prashanth Reddy and bring in new ministers. Similarly, Rega Kantha Rao, Madhusudhana Chary and L Ramana too are waiting for their turn.

Usually, KCR is known for his quick decisions. But this time, he has not taken any decision even after eight months. Usually, KCR is not known to consult anyone while making any decisions. In this case too, no one really knows what is in KCR’s mind. Sources say that KCR is weighing several options and this is the reason for the delay.