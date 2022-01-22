3rd Song From Virgin Story: Appealing and Peppy

Talented young actor Lagadapati Vikram who was recently seen in an important role in Rowdy Boys is now awaiting the release of his first film as the male lead, Virgin Story. The makers have started promoting the film.

Today, the third song from the film’s audio was unveiled. This song is titled Kothaga Rekkalochene and it is an appealing and catchy number which banks on Anurag Kulkarni’s soulful vocals and Achu Rajamani’s pleasant composition.

Kothaga Rekkalochene has a pleasant vibe and the lyrical video is equally compelling.

Virgin Story is a youthful rom-com directed by Pradip B Atluri and produced by Lagadapati Sridhar and Sirisha. The film is gearing up for release now.