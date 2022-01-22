Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali Teaser: Soulful Entertainer

Mohankrishna Indraganti is known for directing love stories with a class touch. After a disaster like V, he is all set to return back to his favorite genre and the film is titled Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali. Sudheer Babu and Krithi Shetty played the lead roles and the teaser is out. The teaser looks simple, soulful and is packed with sensible entertainment and romance. Sudheer Babu plays a young and commercial filmmaker in the film and Krithi Shetty is an eye doctor. After penning an interesting women-centric script, Sudheer Babu stages a hunt for the right girl.

His hunt stops after he spots Krithi Shetty and the rest of Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali is all about what happens next. Top production house Mythri Movie Makers is backing this interesting attempt. The cinematography work and the background score are the other strengths. Produced by Mahendra Babu & Kiran Ballapalli, the film releases this year. The shoot is completed and the post-production work reached the final stages. Vivek Sagar composed the music and Srinivas Avasarala, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna will be seen in other important roles.