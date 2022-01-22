Mahesh Babu participates in the rituals of Ramesh Babu

Superstar Mahesh Babu is down with coronavirus and he was in isolation when his brother Ramesh Babu passed away. Mahesh is well bonded and close to his brother and the actor was shattered as he could not get the last glimpse of his brother. Mahesh recovered completely and he is tested negative for coronavirus recently. He attended the 11th-day ceremony of his brother Ramesh Babu today in Hyderabad. The entire Ghattamaneni’s family attended the rituals that were held today.

Mahesh Babu is on a break and he is expected to resume the shoot of Sarkaru Vaari Paata from March after the third wave of coronavirus pandemic calms down. The pending shoot will be completed and the film is expected to hit the screens in summer this year. Parasuram is the director and Keerthy Suresh is the leading lady in this mass entertainer.