Viaya Sai Reddy not interested to be Rajya Sabha MP again?

It appears YSRCP’s key leader Vijay Sai Reddy is planning something big. His Rajya Sabha term is all set to end in June this year. Along with him, three other TDP-turned-BJP MPs are also completing their term. These three seats are all set to fall into the YSRCP kitty due to the bulldozer majority the party enjoys. But, will Vijay Sai Reddy re-enter the Rajya Sabha?

Normally, with the kind of majority that the YSRCP has in assembly, his return to Rajya Sabha is a foregone conclusion. But, it now appears that Vijaya sai himself is not interested in going back to Rajya Sabha. He is said to have told the party top bosses that he is planning to go to Delhi via the Lok sabha route. He wants to contest from Vizag Lok Sabha seat.

Sources say that he has picked up the challenge thrown by his rival and renegade YSRCP MP Raghuramakrishnam Raju that Vijaya sai should win from the Lok Sabha seat. RRR has repeatedly ridiculed Vijaysai Reddy saying that he did not win with the public support and that he is only a Rajya Sabha MP. Vijay Sai has taken this challenge quite seriously and is planning to win from the Vizag Lok Sabha seat.

For the past two years , he has been focusing on the Vizag seat. However, there is a catch. The sitting MP in Vizag is MVV Satyanarayana. Sources say that he could be asked to move to Anakapalle to allow Vijayasai to contest from Vizag. This only means that Jagan can accommodate another leader with Rajya Sabha seat in case Vijaya sai declines to go to Rajya Sabha again.