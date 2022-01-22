Pic Talk: Deepika Padukone Super Hot in Red

Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone looked flawless and super hot in a red skirt for the trailer launch of her upcoming release Gehraiyaan. The actress posted the best clicks from the collection on her Instagram page this evening. Deepika Padukone looked bold, hot in a specially designed red leather skirt with matching footwear. The actress is flooded with compliments and comments on her social media page by her fellow actresses and fans. Gehraiyaan is streaming on Amazon Prime from February 11th and is said to be a modern take on relationships. Deepika Padukone will be seen in bold scenes in the film.

