Streaming date locked for Nani’s Ante Sundaraniki

Natural Star Nani delivered one more disaster with Ante Sundaraniki. The film lost trace after a decent first weekend. Ante Sundaraniki is removed from most of the screens and the digital rights of the film are sold to Netflix. Ante Sundaraniki will stream on Netflix from July 8th in Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil languages. The film is a rom-com directed by Vivek Athreya and Nazriya played the female lead. Nani and Nazriya promoted the film all over.

Mythri Movie Makers produced Ante Sundaraniki and Vivek Sagar composed the music. Nani is on a break and he will resume the shoot of Dasara soon. The film is a rustic Telangana love story and Nani’s look received a positive response from the audience and fans.