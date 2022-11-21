Sudha Kongara takes up one more Biopic

Aakaasam Nee Haddhu Ra stands as one of the best films in the recent years. Suriya’s performance along with Sudha Kongara’s narration are the major highlights of the film which is based on the life story of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath. Sudha Kongara directed the same film in Hindi with Akshay Kumar in the lead role. As per the latest happenings, Sudha Kongara bagged a golden opportunity to work on the biopic of Indian legendary businessman Ratan Tata. Sudha Kongara completed the entire research and she started working on the script.

There are speculations that either Suriya or Abhishek Bachchan will reprise the role of Ratan Tata in his biopic. Sudha Kongara and her team will announce the details about the project officially once the script work is wrapped up. Sudha Kongara is also working on multiple scripts and they will be announced soon.