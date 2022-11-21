Hrithik Roshan responds to rumors about his girlfriend Saba

From the past two days, there are strong speculations that Bollywood top actor Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad will soon move out to a new nest. There are reports that the duo will move into a new apartment in Mumbai which is costing Rs 100 crores. The reports said that the apartment building is called Mannat and the top two floors are being renovated. Hrithik Roshan spent close to Rs 100 crores on the two apartments that are spread across three floors. Right from the Bollywood tabloids to the local newspapers, everyone carried the news.

The top actor responded and he rubbished the rumors calling them fake. He said that there is no truth to this. “As a public figure, I understand I’ll be under the lens of curiosity, but it’s best if we keep misinformation away, especially in our reportage, which is a responsible job” told the actor. Hrithik Roshan is in Assam and he is shooting for Fighter in the direction of Siddharth Anand. Deepika Padukone is the leading lady in this high-voltage action thriller. Hrithik’s rumored girlfriend Saba Azad is a theatre actress and a musician. She recently completed a web series Rocket Boys for Sony LIV.