HanuMan Teaser: Superhero Film Loading

Talented director Prashanth Varma is now testing his luck with HanuMan, a superhero film that is inspired by the mythological god Lord Hanuman. The teaser of HanuMan is out and it looks convincing in all the aspects. Right from the presentation to the visuals and the VFX, everything seems to be in the right place. Teja Sajja reprises the role of Lord Hanuman in the film. Prashanth Varma as promised takes everyone to a new world and the last shot is a treat. HanuMan is made on a strict budget and Prashanth Varma delivered big for the film’s budget.

Amritha Iyer is the leading lady in HanuMan and the film is bankrolled by K Niranjan Reddy on Prime Show Entertainment banner. GowraHari, Anudeep Dev, Krishna Saurabh composed the music. Varalakshmi Sarath Kumar, Vinay Rai , Raj Deepak Shetty, Vennela Kishore will be seen in other important roles. The film is aimed for release soon.