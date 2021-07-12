Sudheer Babu signs his Next

Talented Tollywood actor Sudheer Babu is done with the shoot of Sridevi Soda Center and he is busy with a romantic entertainer titled Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Cheppalani Undi. Mohana Krishna Indraganti is the director and Krithi Shetty is the leading lady. Sudheer Babu is said to have given his nod for a comic entertainer in the direction of comedian Harsha Vardhan who worked as a writer for several successful Telugu films.

Sudheer Babu loved the narration of Harsha Vardhan and gave his nod. Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP are the producers of this interesting film. The project starts rolling later this year and will have its release during the second half of next year. Harsha Vardhan turned quite selective for acting and he has been busy with the script for the past few months.