One more Tamil actor ready for Telugu debut?

All the top Tamil actors are now keen to cement their place in Telugu cinema. Actors like Vijay and Dhanush are soon making their Tollywood debut with interesting projects. The latest one to join the list is young and talented Siva Karthikeyan. He is said to have signed a film in the direction Jathi Ratnalu fame Anudeep KV. Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP will produce this film and an announcement is awaited. This film will be shot simultaneously in Telugu and Tamil languages.

Siva Karthikeyan is currently busy with a couple of Tamil movies and his film with Anudeep will commence shoot next year. Anudeep was in plans to direct the sequel for Jathi Ratnalu but the project got delayed due to the commitments of Naveen Polishetty. The script of the film is locked and the pre-production work will commence soon.