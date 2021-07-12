Suriya’s critically acclaimed film going to Bollywood

Suriya was lauded and appreciated widely for his work in Soorarai Pottru which was released as Aakasame Nee Haddhu Ra in Telugu. Sudha Kongara directed the film that is inspired by the life story of Air Deccan Chief GR Gopinath. Soorarai Pottru is also the third highest-rated Indian film on IMDB. Suriya and his team are now taking the film to Bollywood and it will soon be remade in Hindi. Sudha Kongara who directed the original will direct the film in Hindi.

Suriya’s 2D Entertainment along with Abundantia Entertainment will produce this film. The lead actors and technicians are yet to be finalized. Soorarai Pottru is streaming on Amazon Prime and is available in all the Indian languages. Sudha Kongara is busy with the pre-production work of the remake and the lead actor will be announced very soon.