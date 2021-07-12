Pic Talk: Sensational Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde is the most happening beauty in Telugu cinema and she has a strong lineup of films in Hindi. The actress has four crazy projects in Telugu which are yet to be announced. The happening beauty loves to sizzle in hot outfits and the pictures are making a lot of noise across the social media circles. Pooja Hegde stunned everyone in a black bikini and kept it simple. She looked gorgeous in the picture and she posted it with the caption “Believe in your own magic”. The actress also hiked her remuneration and the filmmakers are ready to pay her the quoted remuneration. Her upcoming releases are Radhe Shyam and Most Eligible Bachelor.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.