Sukumar plans something special in Pushpa: The Rule

Pushpa: The Rule would be the next biggest attempt in Indian cinema. The film stars Allu Arjun in the lead role and the extensive pre-production work has come to an end recently. The shoot is expected to kick-start in November and Sukumar’s team has plans to shoot some important episodes in the thick forests of Thailand for two months. Sukumar and his team finalized the locations recently. The team is planning a special surprise for the film. Allu Arjun will fight with a real tiger in an action stunt which is the expected highlight of the film. The action stunt will be canned in Bangkok soon.

Sukumar decided not to rely in VFX or graphics and he wanted a real tiger in the episode. Allu Arjun too is ready for the stunt. A tiger is being trained for the episode currently. The tiger episode in RRR is one of the highlights of the film that is shot on NTR. A similar action episode is planned by Sukumar and his team. Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady in Pushpa: The Rule and Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Anasuya will be seen in other important roles. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers of Pushpa: The Rule.