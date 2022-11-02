Buzz: Balakrishna in a Cameo

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu share a great bonding. The duo delivered three blockbusters: Simha, Legend and Akhanda. There are ongoing discussions about their fourth collaboration and the political drama will release right before the 2024 Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh. But before that, the audience may have a chance to witness their combination once again. Boyapati is currently directing Ram in a high-voltage action entertainer that is currently in shooting mode. As per the ongoing update, Balakrishna will surprise the audience in a special role which is like a cameo.

Balakrishna will be seen in a crucial role during the flashback episode of the film. Boyapati approached Balayya and the veteran actor responded on a positive note recently. His role and characterization is one of the major highlights of the film. Ram beefed up himself for the role. The film is the costliest one made in Ram’s career and Srinivasaa Chitturi is the producer. Sree Leela plays the leading lady and Thaman scores the music. The film releases next year in all the Indian languages.