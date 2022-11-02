Shah Rukh Khan aims a perfect comeback with Pathaan

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan took a long break from films and the coronavirus pandemic delayed his plans further. His next offering is Pathaan and is directed by Siddharth Anand. On the occasion of Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, the makers released the teaser of Pathaan. It is packed with high-voltage action and is extremely impressive. Shah Rukh Khan plays the title role and Pathaan is extensively shot across several unseen foreign locales. Shah Rukh Khan is just flawless and unstoppable in the released teaser. The actor plays the role of a spy who is on a mission and John Abraham essayed the role of the lead antagonist.

Yash Raj Films bankrolled Pathaan and the film is announced for January 25th 2023 release across the globe. Deepika Padukone is the leading lady and she had a lesser screen presence in the teaser which is focused completely on Shah Rukh Khan. Pathaan seems to be a perfect comeback for the veteran actor. The film is made on a huge budget and the action stunts are the major highlights. Shah Rukh Khan will also have two more releases in 2023: Jawaan and Dunki.