Sukumar super happy with Uppena

Sukumar’s protege Buchi Babu who has been a crucial team member of Sukumar is making his directorial debut with Uppena, a rustic love story. Vaisshnav Tej and Krithika Shetty are making their debut as actors with this romantic saga. The film was in summer race and the release got pushed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Sukumar Writings and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. Sukumar suggested some changes to the film after he watched the rough version.

As per the latest news, Sukumar is super happy and is completely impressed with the first copy. The final runtime stands close to two and half hours. Sukumar is quite confident of the product and he asked the makers to wait till they get a comfortable release date. Devi Sri Prasad’s music album (two songs are out) is already trending on the top. Mythri Movie Makers are in plans to release Uppena for Christmas 2020 or Sankranthi 2021. An official announcement will be made.