Sukumar’s new plan for Pushpa

It is almost official that Allu Arjun’s upcoming movie Pushpa will be released in two parts. Sukumar is the director and he is currently utilizing the pandemic break to rework on the script. He felt that it is impossible to narrate the script in a single part. The biggest challenge here is that Sukumar wanted 30 minutes more to complete both the portions of the film considering the runtime. One more item number was added in the second installment recently. Sukumar is currently penning the episodes to add 30 minutes of content in both the parts of Pushpa.

There would be no chance to add new actors in the second part and Sukumar needs to go with new episodes using the same actors. The work is currently going on and Sukumar will narrate it to Allu Arjun once he is done. The shoot resumes once the second wave of coronavirus calms down. The first part of Pushpa releases this year and the second part will have its release next year. Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahad Fazil, Sunil, Anasuya will be seen in the lead roles in this action entertainer. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers.