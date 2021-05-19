One more remake for Srikanth Addala?

Sensible director Srikanth Addala directed films like Kotha Bangaru Lokam and Seethamma Vaakitlo Sirimalle Chettu. He has been focused on the remake of Asuran with Venkatesh that is titled Naarappa. The entire shooting portions of the film got completed long ago and the makers are in plans to release the film after the pandemic calms down. Asuran is a raw subject and Suresh Babu locked Srikanth Addala for the movie. The latest update coming says that Srikanth Addala is in talks for one more remake.

Dhanush’s recent offering Karnan was a smashing hit and it even received critical acclaim. Bellamkonda Suresh acquired the Telugu remake rights of the film recently for a fancy price. Srikanth Addala has been approached to direct the remake and the discussions are currently going on. Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas will play the lead role in the remake. Srikanth Addala is yet to give his nod for the film. Bellamkonda Sreenivas will take up Chatrapathi remake soon and he will start the shoot of Karnan remake next year.