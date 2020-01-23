Sunil unwell: Rushed to Hospital

Comedian turned actor Sunil is unwell after which he was rushed to the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology, Gachibowli. A team of specialized doctors is monitoring his health and several tests are conducted for the actor. An update on his health is expected to be out soon. Sunil played a crucial role in Ravi Teja’s Disco Raja that is releasing tomorrow. Sunil recently turned antagonist and is shooting for a small budget concept-based film Colour Photo. More updates on his health are awaited.





