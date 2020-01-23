Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Tirupathi Bash Called off

The team of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is on cloud nine after the film ended up as a super hit. The film is even raking revenues after the completion of the holiday season. After a grand success meet in Vizag, the makers are in plans for one more bash in Tirupathi this weekend. Allu Arjun’s maternal uncle Muttamsetty Rajendra Prasad passed away last night and the whole Allu family is left in shock with his demise.

Hence the success celebrations in Tirupathi are called off. Allu Aravind, Allu Arjun and their family flew to Vijayawada to pay their condolences for the family. Muttamsetty Rajendra Prasad is on board to co-produce Allu Arjun’s next film that would be directed by Sukumar. The shoot was planned to start in February but before that, he passed away due to cardiac arrest.