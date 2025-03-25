Sunny Deol’s Sensational Remark on Bollywood

Critically acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has taken a dig against Bollywood saying that the film industry has turned toxic and he would prefer to settle in South. Bollywood veteran actor Sunny Deol made similar statements. He is working with Telugu director Gopichand Malineni on Jaat and the trailer has been out recently. Tollywood top production houses Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory are backing this mass entertainer. He said that the Bollywood producers will have to learn from the filmmakers of the South.

“I wish our Hindi producers will learn from the producers of the South. Learn how to make cinema. The script is the hero and the producers have a firm belief in the director and the product. I might go and settle in the South” told Sunny Deol. The actor’s upcoming film which was announced has been facing multiple delays and Sunny Deol is unhappy with the developments. Jaat is aimed for April 10th release across the globe. Regina Cassandra, Saiyamai Kher will be seen in other important roles while Randeep Hooda is the lead antagonist in Jaat.