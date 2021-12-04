Superstar to grace NBK’s Unstoppable

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s celebrity talk show Unstoppable is a massive hit and is trending on Aha. All the three episodes of the talk show are impressive and Balakrishna’s energy turned out to be the point of discussion. As per the news, Superstar Mahesh Babu will be seen in the next episode of Unstoppable and the shoot commenced today in Annapurna Studios. Mahesh Babu recently shot for NTR’s Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu.

The episode of Mahesh Babu in Unstoppable is expected to be aired next week. The shoot is expected to be wrapped up by today and tomorrow. Balakrishna who took a small break due to a shoulder injury is back to the sets of Unstoppable. He is shooting for the rest of the episodes which will be completed soon. The actor is riding high with the super success of Akhanda which is directed by Boyapati Sreenu. The film is running with packed houses all over.