Support and Elect Nirajan Srungarapu for TANA Executive Vice President

Dear Friends and valuable members or Tana:

TANA and its member have a storied long legacy of promoting, representing and advocating for the Telugu speaking community around the globe.

We are happy to inform you that Mr. Niranjan Srungavarapu, the current Chairman of TANA Board, has announced his candidacy for the TANA Executive Vice President position. If you had the pleasure to meet or work with Niranjan, his dedication to the organization and utmost professionalism are something you would already know.

At this crucial moment of time, both for TANA and the world, there is no person better suited or qualified than Niranjan to lead TANA while upholding the highest ideals of its founders and members.

Niranjan’s vision is to set and achieve new goals to better address issues of the Telugu speaking world. Niranjan wants to expand current programs but also wants to expand TANA’s focus to include providing legal aid to Telugu people in the United States and across the globe. Niranjan brings a strong record of integrity and will approach this mission with dedication and determination for service.

His perseverance, strong decision-making, impartial and judicious mind set uniquely positions him to achieve these targets. Niranjan will work for a TANA for all Telugu people irrespective of their caste, creed or political affiliation, and will work tirelessly to promote Telugu language and culture around the world and serve TANA and members.

Niranjan has already demonstrated outstanding leadership including supporting under-privileged, homeless shelters, and nursing homes with daily necessities in Andhra and Telangana using his own money. He has undertaken causes such as the distribution of essential commodities such as grocery kits, masks, etc. during this pandemic.

As TANA member, Trustee, and Foundation Chairman, Niranjan has done commendable work in the fields of Art, Culture, and Social Services raising over $500,000 for TANA foundation projects run under leadership such as TANA’s 50 Cities/5K Run, Telugu Language Promotion (Paatasala), Varadhi Program, TANA Library, TANA Telugu Font, TANA Chyutha Scholarship Program, Aadarana Program, over 500 CPR Camps, 10+ Cancer Camps, 15+ Eye Camps, providing ASU Disability Machines, Students Orientational Workshops on improving language and writing skills, plus many more (www.TanaNiranjan.com).

Niranjan has rendered relentless services through TANA Foundation and as its Chairman has demonstrated his leadership abilities expanding TANA’s services to remote tribal areas in Andhra.

He understands the need for, Convergence, Convincing and Coordination required for an organization to be successful and intends to lead TANA with a focus to achieve them.

If Niranjan’s is elected as TANA President, he revealed his lofty ideal of making TANA as a global platform for Telugu people living not only in North America, and two Telugu States, but all around the world. Niranjan is sincerely committed to revitalize TANA as a symbol and icon of long cherished language, culture, and history of Telugu people.

Niranjan states in his own language, “Electing a right person as TANA President is its members responsibility, extending great services as a matter of right is his responsibility.” Please visit www.tananiranjan.com for more information.

