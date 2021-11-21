Support grows for Chandrababu, Rajinikanth condemns assault on Bhuvaneswari

The incident in which the YSRCP leaders have abused Nara Bhuvaneshwari on the floor of the assembly appears to be proving costly for the YSRCP. The images of N Chandrababu Naidu, a politician of over 40 years, have gone viral across the country. Several leaders are making enquiries about the incident.

The latest to call on Chandrababu Naidu is superstar Rajinikanth. Rajini called up Chandrababu Naidu and enquired about the incident. He expressed shock and distress at the incident. He said that such incidents were a blot on the legislative proceedings.

Senior AIADMK leader Maitreyan too has slammed the incident. Maitreyan has had a close relation with the NTR family since 1984. He called up Chandrababu Naidu and expressed shock at the incident. He said personal abuse and attacks on the individuals on the floor of the house were undesirable traits and should be curbed.

Even NTR family members have addressed a joint press conference on Saturday and warned the YSRCP against abusing their family members in future. They said that the YSRCP does not have the decency and decorum. Junior NTR too has criticized the YSRCP for resorting to character assassination.