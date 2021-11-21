Is BJP too joining the Amaravati Padayatra?

The Amaravati Padayatra saw a new development on Saturday. At a time when the ruling YSRCP is busy trying to dub the padayatris as paid artistes and as TDP sponsored yatris, the BJP has entered the fray. Several BJP activists have joined the yatra with their party flags and extended their support to the Padayatra, which seeks to demand that only Amaravati be made the sole capital of AP.

Even the independent journalists and observers, who studied the yatra, have said that the yatra has considerable public support. The extension of support by the BJP cadres is also being viewed as a significant development. Recently during his visit to Tirupati, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reprimanded the BJP cadre for ignoring the farmers’ yatra. He asked the party workers to join the yatra as a mark of solidarity.

Since then, the BJP workers too have joined the yatra at some places. But, one major problem being faced by the padayatris is the incessant rains. Yet, the yatris are using umbrellas. Despite the problems, the yatra is going on unabated albeit at a slower pace.

In most villages, the people are said to be voluntarily joining the yatra. As on Sunday, the yatra has completed 22 days. Sources say that senior leaders like Sujana Chowdary, CM Ramesh and Purandeswari too are said to be preparing to join the yatra.