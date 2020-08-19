Supreme Court asks CBI to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput’s case

The Supreme Court of India asked the CBI to take over the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput after which the nation jumped with joy. There have been several irregularities in the case expressed Sushant Singh Rajput’s family and his father KK Singh filed a complaint with Patna cops accusing Rhea Chakraborty responsible for his death. The Supreme Court asked CBI to handover the case asking the agency to investigate the matter at the earliest. The Supreme Court asked the cops of the states not to intervene in the investigation.

The Mumbai cops have been asked all the investigation details and evidence to be submitted to the CBI officials. Bollywood actors responded immediately on a swift note hoping that the real truth will be unveiled soon. Vikas Singh, the family lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput said that this is the victory of the family. Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans welcomed the Supreme Court’s move. Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14th in his Bandra residence and the news created a sensation across the country.