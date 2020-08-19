One more Keerthy Suresh’s film gearing up for digital release

National award winner Keerthy Suresh wrapped up a series of projects before the coronavirus pandemic broke out. The recent film of the actress Penguin released on Amazon Prime and the response was mixed. The teaser of her next movie Good Luck Sakhi was out recently and the response has been positive. Keerthy Suresh plays a sharpshooter in this realistic drama that completed shoot. As per the latest update, Good Luck Sakhi is gearing up for a digital release very soon.

The digital streaming rights of Good Luck Sakhi are picked up by Amazon Prime for a decent price of Rs 13 crores including all the languages. Critically acclaimed director Nagesh Kukunoor directed the movie and Jagapathi Babu, Aadhi Pinisetty played other crucial roles. Sudheer Chandra Padiri, Shravya Varma are the producers of this realistic drama. Keerthy Suresh also completed the shoot of Miss India which will have a digital release soon.