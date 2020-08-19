AP Cabinet meet to discuss welfare schemes

At a time the state is reeling under floods and the alarming pandemic situation, Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy will be holding a crucial Cabinet meeting to discuss about several policy decisions, welfare schemes and their status.

Among the important issues to be discussed include YSR Asara scheme.

The Chief Minister is likely to make significant announcement on loan waivers to DWCRA women’s self-help groups.

The State Cabinet is likely to pass a resolution on the new industrial policy 2020-23. The Cabinet meeting will also take up the government’s pet welfare projects like the YSR Sampoorna Poshana and Jaganna Vidya Deevena.

The Cabinet meet comes at a time when the state is reeling under incessant rainfall and floods in Godavari districts. At least, 147 villages under 23 revenue mandals in the district remained marooned due to the deluge.

The East and West Godavari district administrations are shifting the people from flood affected areas to safer places. Several mandals in the Agency area of East Godavari and Polavaram in West Godavari have been cut off with the inundation of roads in floodwater.