Respect Hindu sentiments, Somu Veerraju tells Jagan Govt

AP Police banned pandals and processions during Ganesh festival in view of Coronavirus threat. But the rival parties were taking a serious view of this. Why would the Government impose severe restrictions on a Hindu festival when it had not stopped the ruling party leaders’ rallies at the height of virus spread? Now, BJP AP President Somu Veerraju has gone a step ahead and advised the Jagan Reddy regime not to hurt the sentiments of the Hindu devotees.

In many other states, Ganesh pandals were being allowed but with imposition of rules and regulations. The size of idols was being restricted to less than 4 ft and reduced gatherings at pandals. Now, Somu Veerraju says the AP Government is bringing up a different subject. He says that permissions were given to other religions in the past with some conditions. In the same way, the AP regime must give permissions to the Ganesh festival celebrations in the state. Vinayaka Chathurthi has got a special place in the culture and traditions of Hindu devotees. Veerraju points out that for any new work or task, the devotees would offer their first prayers to Ganesh.

As of now, the Ganesh festival restrictions were at the level of the police department. The ruling party leaders have not yet got themselves involved in this issue. As the festival approaches, certainly there would be appeals from the public especially. Amid this, Veerraju’s latest comment has certainly put the Government and the police into a corner.