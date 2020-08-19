Sanjay Dutt’s wife pens a painful post about his health

Sanjay Dutt is diagnosed with lung cancer which left the country in panic. The actor who has tasted several ups and downs in his career will overcome the tragedy believes his fans. Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata Dutt is left shattered and she is yet to meet her husband because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. She penned an emotional and painful post about his health and urged everyone not to speculate about his health. Maanayata Dutt will meet Sanjay Dutt in a couple of days after her home quarantine ends.

“Sanju has been through many ups and downs in his life, but what kept him going through every tough phase has always been your adulation and support. And for this, we will be always grateful. For those asking, Sanju will complete his preliminary treatment in Mumbai. We will formulate further plans of travel depending on how and when the covid situation eases. As of now, Sanju is in the best hands of our esteemed doctors at Kokilaben hospital. I request everyone with my folded hands to stop speculating the stage of his illness and let the doctors continue to do their work” said Maanayata Dutt in a statement.

