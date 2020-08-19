Forensic Audit reports of Sushant Singh Rajput’s bank accounts revealed

The Mumbai cops investigated the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and the case took several unexpected turns after his father KK Singh filed a case with the Patna police. The case was handed over to CBI by the Centre and the CBI officials are tracing about the transparency in the investigation done by the Mumbai police. KK Singh alleged about the misuse of Rs 15 crores from Sushant Singh Rajput’s account and his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was named in the case. The Mumbai police last evening received the forensic audit report of Sushant Singh Rajput’s bank accounts.

Top advisory firm Grant Thornton was asked to audit the case and the transactions of Sushant Singh Rajput from the past five years are analyzed by Grant Thornton. The initial reports said that there were no transactions that took place between Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty. All these documents will be shared with the Enforcement Directorate officials very soon. The audit report clarified that Sushant Singh Rajput was financially strong and he took good care of his staff, as per the reports from Hindustan Times. Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14th in his Bandra residence.