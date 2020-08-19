JC Prabhakar tests Covid +ve in Kadapa jail

Yet another top TDP leader has got Coronavirus infection while in prison. Recently, former Minister K Atchannaidu tested positive and was admitted to Ramesh Hospital in Guntur. Now, former MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy has also tested positive for Covid in Kadapa Central Jail. He is being given treatment along with other jail inmates who got the infection.

As per reports, over 317 prisoners got infected at Kadapa jail. They are being kept in special wards for giving treatment.

Prabhakar Reddy was put in jail for the second time. First, he was remanded in the illegal registration of buses. Now, he was jailed for obstructing an officer on duty.

The JC family became the prime target of the ruling YCP in Rayalaseema. In North Andhra, the Atchannaidu family was being targeted. First, these TDP families were asked to shift their loyalty to the YCP. Lot of political pressure was put on them. Former MP JC Diwakar Reddy even repeatedly said that their businesses were being attacked for not surrendering to the ruling party but they would sail with the TDP only come what may.

The TDP leaders are greatly alarmed how to deal with the vengeful activities of CM Jaganmohan Reddy even during the Coronavirus infections. Especially, their leaders imprisoned in different cases are testing positive one by one. Big questions are arising on the health safety conditions in jails. Bandar BC leader and former minister Kollu Ravindra was also jailed in a murder case and he was jailed in Rajahmundry.