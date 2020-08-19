Prabhas’ Adipurush to be made in 3D

The other day, a big-budget project of Prabhas has been announced which is titled Adipurush. The film will be directed by Tanhaji fame Om Raut and will be made on a massive budget. Adipurush presents Prabhas as Lord Rama and the film is the onscreen adaption of Indian epic Ramayana. Prabhas is all excited about the project as he loved the adaption suiting the current nativity and trend of the Indian audience. He feels that the youth will connect with the role big time and the film narrates about the Indian culture on screen.

Adipurush will be shot in 3D and will be made on a huge budget which is not disclosed. The film will be shot in Telugu and Hindi languages simultaneously and will be dubbed into Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages. We have learned that Adipurush will also release in some of the foreign languages simultaneously. Adipurush will have a huge release all over the globe and the shoot starts next year. T-Series in association with Retrophiles will produce Adipurush. The details about the cast, crew will be announced very soon.