Supreme Court grants ‘conditional bail’ to RRR

In a jolt to YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh, the Supreme Court on Friday granted ‘conditional bail’ to YSRCP rebel MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju in seditions case.

The AP CID has filed sedition case against RRR and arrested him on May 14 in from his residence in Hyderabad on charges of sedition, delivering hate speeches and promoting disaffection against the government on May 14, weeks after he escalated his attacks on YSRCP chief and AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Raju had approached the AP high court for bail a day after his arrest but was told to first file the request with a lower court. Later he moved the Supreme Court for bail on Monday.

Prominent lawyer Mukul Rohatgi who argued in Supreme Court in favour of Raju brought to the notice of the court that Jagan government had arrested Raju and tortured him in APCID custody by using third degree methods after Raju filed a case against Jagan in CBI court seeking cancellation of bail granted to Jagan.

Rohatgi said that the CBI is currently hearing Raju’s petition against Jagan. Rohatgi also told Supreme Court that there are over two dozen cases pending against Jagan in courts.

Later, the Supreme Court delivered its verdict granting ‘conditional bail’ to Raju. Raju was asked to obtain bail from APCID after submitting sureties of Rs 1 lakh.

Raju was directed to appear before APCID whenever it calls for investigation. The investigation should be done in the presence of Raju’s lawyer. Raju was also directed not to give any interviews to media or social media on this issue. He was also directed not to indulge in any activities which influences the investigation into the case. The Supreme Court warned that if Raju flouts bail conditions, it will be viewed very seriously.