Ek Mini Katha Trailer: Bold and Funny

Young actor Santosh Shoban is testing his luck with Ek Mini Katha which is heading for a direct digital release. Venkatadri Express fame Merlapaka Gandhi penned the script of Ek Mini Katha which is a bold attempt and is directed by Karthik Rapolu. The film will stream on Amazon Prime from May 27th and the trailer of Ek Mini Katha is out today. The trailer is packed with fun and has a bold plot. The lead actor suffers from a psychological problem that makes him insecure. He struggled to find a solution and the rest of Ek Mini Katha is all about the problem and the generated fun around the plot.

Ek Mini Katha sounds perfect for an OTT watch and the makers made decent profits through the deal. UV Concepts and Mango Media produced Ek Mini Katha jointly. Brahmaji, Sudharshan, Sapthagiri, Posani Krishna Murali played other important roles. Ek Mini Katha will stream from next Friday.