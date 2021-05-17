Supreme Court orders for tests on Raju at Army Clinic

The Supreme Court of India has issued latest orders to send rebel MP Raghurama Krishna Raju to the Secunderabad Army Hospital for further tests. The Apex Court ordered the AP Chief Secretary and the Telangana High Court Registrar to make the necessary arrangements.

The Telangana HC should send a judicial officer in whose presence the Army doctors would conduct tests and give their report in a sealed cover. Initially, the advocates speaking on behalf of the AP Government refused to accept the Army Hospital and instead they agreed for tests at the AIIMS, Delhi. The AIIMS, Mangalagiri, was ruled out in the beginning itself since two YCP MPs are on the board of this hospital. Already, the Guntur GGH report triggered needless controversy.

Interestingly, the Supreme Court ordered the videography of the medical tests and the videos concerned should also be submitted to it along with the sealed cover.

The costs of all these tests at the Army Hospital should be borne by the Narsapuram MP only. With this, the alleged custodial torture of Mr. Raghurama Raju has taken a decisive turn.