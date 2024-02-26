x
Home > Politics

Supreme Court posts Naidu’s bail case to three weeks

Supreme Court posts Naidu’s bail case to three weeks

The Supreme Court on Monday heard the bail cancellation petition filed by the APCID in the skill development case to former chief minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. The counsel for the CID alleged that Chandrababu Naidu and his family members were trying to influence the witnesses in the case.

The AP high court had granted the bail to Chandrababu Naidu after he was in the Rajamahendravaram Central Jail for 53 days. The court gave him bail with two sureties submitted before the jail superintendent.

The AP CID challenged the high court decision in the Supreme Court. The CID said that Chandrababu Naidu, being a senior politician, will influence the witnesses in the case. Having served as the chief minister of the state for several years, Chandrababu Naidu has the potential to influence the witnesses and the accused as well, the CID alleged.

CID counsel Mukul Rohtagi told the Supreme Court that Chandrababu Naidu was trying to contact the other witnesses in the case and was trying to influence them. As he is an influential person, Chandrababu Naidu has the sources to reach out to the witnesses, the counsel said.

The Supreme Court heard the case on Monday and directed Chandrababu Naidu to file affidavits in the next two weeks. The court asked Naidu to file his version of the case.

The court then posted the case for next hearing after three weeks. The CID was disappointed with the Supreme Court’s decision of posting the case for three weeks and also seeking Chandrababu Naidu to file his version.

Next Jagan releases water from Kuppam Branch Canal Previous A Record deal between Reliance and Walt Disney in India
