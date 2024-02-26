x
Switch to: తెలుగు
CastIron Cookware Benefits
CastIron Cookware Benefits
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green
Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green
Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes
Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes
Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot
Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot
Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes
Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes
Hearing and Ear Health
Hearing and Ear Health
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
NightShift Workers Health Tips
NightShift Workers Health Tips
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
View all stories
Home > Movie News

A Record deal between Reliance and Walt Disney in India

Published on February 26, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
KTR backs Allu Arjun, hits out at Revanth Reddy
image
Are politics involved in Allu Arjun’s arrest?
image
2024 is a Disappointing year for these Tollywood Actors
image
Breaking News: Allu Arjun Arrested
image
Sai Durgha Tej’s Transformation stuns Everyone

A Record deal between Reliance and Walt Disney in India

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has been in talks to acquire Walt Disney Co but the talks were not fruitful. Though they parted ways, the recent development says that Reliance and Disney signed a binding agreement to merge their operations in India as per the recent report. The report also said that Reliance will hold 61 percent of the share and the 39 percent share will be given to Disney. Walt Disney Co agreed to sell off their 61 percent stake to Viacom 18 for Rs 33000 crores (3.9 billion USD). Viacom 18 is owned by Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Industries Limited.

Walt Disney Co has not been active in acquiring the digital rights of any feature films or they did not sign any new web-based projects as they wanted to sell the stake. This deal is a major breakthrough in the entertainment industry. As per the reports, Walt Disney Co will be back into active business in India from April this year. Sony had earlier plans to ink a deal with Zee Studios but the talks were not successful. Disney Plus Hotstar lost record number of subscribers after the digital platform lost the streaming rights of IPL to Jio.

Next Supreme Court posts Naidu’s bail case to three weeks Previous TDP-Jana Sena tie-up only for future of 5 cr people, says Naidu
else

TRENDING

image
2024 is a Disappointing year for these Tollywood Actors
image
Breaking News: Allu Arjun Arrested
image
Sai Durgha Tej’s Transformation stuns Everyone

Latest

image
KTR backs Allu Arjun, hits out at Revanth Reddy
image
Are politics involved in Allu Arjun’s arrest?
image
2024 is a Disappointing year for these Tollywood Actors
image
Breaking News: Allu Arjun Arrested
image
Sai Durgha Tej’s Transformation stuns Everyone

Most Read

image
KTR backs Allu Arjun, hits out at Revanth Reddy
image
Are politics involved in Allu Arjun’s arrest?
image
ADB Approves $960 Million Funding for Amaravati

Related Articles

CastIron Cookware Benefits Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes Hearing and Ear Health Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress NightShift Workers Health Tips Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot