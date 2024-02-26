TDP-Jana Sena tie-up only for future of 5 cr people, says Naidu

Observing that the candidates for both the TDP and the Jana Sena have been selected keeping in view the interests of the State, TDP president, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, felt that the upcoming elections are very crucial for the future of the people of the State.

“The TDP and the Jana Sena have come together only in the interest of the five crore people of the State,” Chandrababu Naidu observed while addressing the selected TDP candidates through video conference. Besides congratulating them on their selection in the first list itself, Chandrababu Naidu gave a road map for them on how to go about to face the coming elections.

Stating that never the selection of the candidates was done so early, he said that this time the selection of the candidates has been made by adopting a new method through which he sought the support of the party leaders and the cadre for those who will be in the race. “I have gathered the opinions of 1.3 crore people and thoroughly studied the survey reports before announcing the selection of the party candidates. No political party in the country has conducted such a massive exercise,” Chandrababu Naidu maintained and said that now these candidates should strive hard so that the TDP will not get defeated even a single seat.

Cautioning the candidates and the party activists to see to it that not even a single mistake is committed by the party leaders at any level, he felt that the coming 40 days are very crucial for the TDP. “Be among the people always and try to instill confidence among them on their better future,” he told the party candidates.

Chandrababu Naidu is firm in his opinion that the ego of Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, has laid the foundation for his downfall. People are ready to send Jagan home as they have never experienced such a disastrous rule in their life, he remarked. Observing that already Super-Six schemes have been announced, Chandrababu Naidu said that combined candidates have been announced for 99 Assembly segments.

Making it clear that it is the duty of the party candidates to win the confidence of the electorate and get the votes in their favour, Chandrababu Naidu felt that Jagan is not ready (Sidhham) for the elections and till now could not announce the contesting candidates either for the Lok Sabha seats or for Assembly segments. Making it clear to the TDP candidates not to take the polls easy through anti-incumbency is visible at every stage, the TDP supremo told the party candidates to be among the people even if they are seniors and have enough public support.

“Get ready to face the challenges to be thrown by the YSRCP leaders, including Jagan as part of their conspiracy. The Jana Sena is our alliance partner and thus all of you should give proper respect to them and take the party cadre along with you,” Chandrababu Naidu told the TDP candidates who are in the race.

Chandrababu Naidu told the party candidates that 100 per cent of the transfer of votes is possible only if the TDP and the Jana Sena activists and leaders work together. He also told them to welcome into the party any leader with a good background.