Tollywood confident on reviving Digital Market

The non-theatrical market across the nation has seen a huge dip and the digital players are not ready to buy every film. They are choosy and some of them restricted their budgets for the year. The Hindi market (YouTube, Dubbing, Satellite and Digital) for Telugu films too has seen a decline and this is due to various reasons. The satellite market is going down every day after the digital viewership saw a rise. Several top production houses of Telugu cinema announced multiple films before the non-theatrical market has seen a decline. Now they are struggling to take huge risk and some of the films are kept on hold.

There is a discussion in Tollywood about when the market will get revived. It will surely take enough time for the market to settle down and there is no clarity on this. But most of the producers are working in a mood that the market will soon get back to normal at the earliest. There is no problem for the films of stars who are high on success. But the market of young actors who are in a struggling phase is quite low and this is impacting the deals of their upcoming projects. The non-theatrical market of star actors like Ram Charan, NTR, Allu Arjun, Prabhas, Mahesh Babu and others is rock solid. Tollywood for now is waiting for the market revival.