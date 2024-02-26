x
Home > Movie News

Nag Ashwin drops interesting update on Kalki 2898 AD

Published on February 26, 2024 by

Nag Ashwin drops interesting update on Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD happens to be the most awaited Indian film of the year for many reasons. National award winning director Nag Ashwin is carving out this visual feast and the film’s cast includes some of the biggest Superstars of Indian cinema like Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and others. The film’s director Nag Ashwin dropped an interesting update about this time travel flick. He said that the film starts during the period of Mahabharata and it ends in 2898 AD. He said that the film has no resemblance to any time travel films of Hollywood. Nag Ashwin also said that the film spans during a period of 6000 years and he was not much interested to reveal more updates.

There are reports that a massive time machine set was constructed in Shamshabad for the shoot and a major portion was shot in this set. More details are expected to be known during the promotions. The last schedule of Kalki 2898 AD is currently underway in Hyderabad. Though the team has plans to release the film in May, the release may get postponed due to the extensive post-production work and ongoing elections in Andhra Pradesh. Santosh Narayanan is the music director and Vyjayanthi Movies is producing this prestigious project. Kamal Haasan is essaying the role of the lead antagonist in Kalki 2898 AD.

Next Tollywood confident on reviving Digital Market Previous February turns out to be Dull for Telugu Cinema
