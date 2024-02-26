February turns out to be Dull for Telugu Cinema

February 2024 is packed with several releases but most of them ended up as massive disasters. Several small budget films failed to recover their digital charges from theatres, leave about the theatrical shares. Noted films like Ambajipeta Marriage Band, Bootcut Balaraju, Yatra 2, Eagle, Laal Salaam, Rajadhani Files, Sundaram Master, Siddharth Roy, Masth Shades Unnayi Ra and others ended up as disasters. Ravi Teja’s Eagle and Rajinikanth’s Laal Salaam are the biggest disasters of the month. Though Eagle opened on a decent note, the negative word of mouth killed the film completely.

Rajinikanth’s Laal Salaam is a huge embarrassment for the actor as the film failed to report minimum footfalls. Sundeep Kishan’s Ooru Peru Bhairavakona had a decent first week and it is the only impressive film of the month. Close to 20 films released in the month of February and most of them ended up as disasters. The audience were not much interested to watch this bunch of films in theatres. Ravi Teja’s production Sundaram Master failed to report decent footfalls. All eyes are now focused on March and we have a bunch of releases in Telugu in March.